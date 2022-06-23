Idaho Fish and Game relocate two bull moose

Fish and Game made the decision to remove the moose in the interest of public safety, relocating them on Monday to an area north of Fairfield, near Couch Summit.

Example video title will go here for this video

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game captured and relocated two yearling bull moose that had wandered into Twin Falls on Sunday.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff reported they received multiple calls about moose wandering in close proximately to Highway 30, just west of Twin Falls, on Saturday, June 19. Officers with Fish and Game were unable to locate the moose until the following evening on June 19.

Fish and Game made the decision to remove the moose in the interest of public safety, relocating them on Monday to an area north of Fairfield, near Couch Summit.

Collisions with large animals can lead to serious injury or death for vehicle occupants or cause significant property damage, while also causing serious injury or death to wildlife.

The moose were located in a farm field, south of Highway 30. The yearlings were bedded together, and biologists were able to successfully dart and safely anesthetize both moose.

Wildlife biologists with the Magic Valley Region speculate the moose came from the South Hills since the moose population seems to be doing very well there.

Yearling moose will commonly seek out new areas during late spring and early summer, after being separated from the cow moose before she gives birth to that year's calves.

Idaho Fish and Game encourage residents to notify them if large wildlife is observed within their communities. Especially if they are in residential areas or are close to busy highways.

Watch more Local News: