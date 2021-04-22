Idaho 'fetal heartbeat' abortion ban bill heads to governor

The Republican-dominated Senate voted 25-7 to approve the measure that makes providing an abortion to a woman whose embryo has detectible cardiac activity.

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation outlawing nearly all abortions in conservative Idaho by banning them once a fetal heartbeat can be detected is heading to Republican Gov. Brad Little.

The Republican-dominated Senate voted 25-7 on Wednesday to approve the measure that makes providing an abortion to a woman whose embryo has detectible cardiac activity punishable by up to five years in prison.

It would also allow the woman who receives the abortion to sue the provider. The bill has exceptions for rape, incest or medical emergency.