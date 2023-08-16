Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador resigns from his seat on Central District Health Board

An Ada County spokeswoman says county commissioners will fill Labrador's seat as soon as possible. Their goal is to do so by Oct. 20.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador is stepping down from the Central District Health (CDH) board.

An Ada County spokeswoman and the Idaho Attorney General's Office confirmed to KTVB that Labrador submitted his letter of resignation on Wednesday, effective Friday Aug. 18 after the CDH board meets.

The Idaho Statesman first reported Labrador's resignation.

In his resignation letter to Ada County Commissioners, Labrador said he's proud of the "efforts and successes we have achieved in balancing the public health, safety and personal liberties of our fellow citizens." KTVB asked an AG spokesperson why Labrador resigned but they declined to comment.

The former U.S. congressman has served on the board since January 2021 when two of three Ada County commissioners - both Republican - appointed him to the position before being elected as Idaho's attorney general.

He replaced former Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, who lost her reelection bid in Nov. 2020.

Labrador's appointment was clouded in controversy as it came during the heat of the pandemic when public health mandates became a point of contention. His appointment was viewed as a political one because that seat is usually filled by a county commissioner.

The county spokeswoman says commissioners will fill Labrador's seat as soon as possible. Their goal is to do so by Oct. 20.

Regarding Labrador's replacement, commissioners say they are looking for someone who "knows and understand budgets, who understands the role and mission of Central District Health, and who knows how to be a board member for an organization."

Central District Health is one of seven public health districts in Idaho and covers Ada, Valley, Boise and Elmore counties. Its purpose is to make essential public health services available in order to protect the health of all Idahoans.

