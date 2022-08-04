x
Idaho lawmakers intervene in lawsuit against abortion ban

The law had been scheduled to take effect Friday but has been temporarily blocked by the court following a lawsuit by a regional Planned Parenthood organization.

BOISE, Idaho — Note: The video above is from an April 8 story on the Idaho Supreme Court's ruling to block the abortion ban from going into effect. 

The Idaho Supreme Court is allowing state lawmakers to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a law they passed earlier this year that would ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. 

The court on Monday approved a request by Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke, Republican Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder and the Legislature to take part in the case. 

The law is modeled after a Texas law that is enforced through lawsuits to avoid constitutional court challenges. 

