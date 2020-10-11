Crashes, backups reported amid icy conditions in Grant County

Currently, SR 17 and SR 262 are closed due to a serious collision. The Sheriff's Office said there were several other collisions throughout the county Tuesday.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff is warning drivers to take alternative routes and slow down after a serious collision closed down State Route 17 at State Route 262.

The Sheriff is also warning drivers about icy conditions countywide, and especially on I-90 between mileposts 168 and 178 Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office said it was handling several collisions throughout the county. The Sheriff's Office is recommending drivers take extra time on their morning commute due to the poor conditions.

Grant County law enforcement are currently handling several collisions through the county. All roadways are currently icy. https://t.co/205XwxdW0W — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) November 10, 2020