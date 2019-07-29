PULLMAN, Wash. — The iconic Cougar Country Drive In in Pullman finally has a new owner.

Zoe Coffeehouse & Pub announced the purchase on their Facebook page Monday afternoon.

From our family to yours! We are happy and proud to announce that, after many long months of no Bacon Burgers, Cub Burgers, crinkle fries, and that awesome fry sauce, Cougar Country Drive In is returning--bigger and better than ever! It will take us a few weeks to get it up and running, but when we do, we invite you all to come and experience that great Cougar Country tradition!

The owner of Cougar Country announced on Feb. 12 that the restaurant would be closed until further notice due to financial issues, including employees not receiving paychecks, but that she had been approved for financing.

The post also said the hiring of a new manager and a lack of communication since her retirement five years ago led to the issues.

