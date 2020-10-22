'I still can't believe it': Family mourns death of son in South Hill crash

His mother thought he made it to his new job early the next morning. Instead, police came to her door with the news her son died.

SPOKANE, Wash — One person died and two people were injured in a crash Oct. 13 on the South Hill.

Spokane emergency crews responded to the crash at Regal and Thurston.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 20-year-old Hassan Marzoog.

Witnesses told police he was speeding on Thurston and failed to stop at the South Regal Street stop sign. That's when police say he crashed into the other vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Hassan's mother, Hayfaa Alalawi, told KREM 2 he is the second youngest of her three children.

They came to the U.S. in 2014 to escape the war zone in Iraq. Their father remains there.

"He knows I am sick, he tries to help me with everything," Hayfaa said. "If I want to move the furniture, he tells me 'I will do everything, don't do anything.'"

She said the day of his death, Hassan accepted a new job offer. He went out that night to gas up the car for his first day.

She thought he made it to his new job early the next morning. Instead, police came to her door with the news her son died.

"I still can't believe it at this moment," Hayfaa said. "His older brother is not even believing what happened. Even his sister is sad. She says I want to hug Hassan, where is Hassan, I want to hug him."

Hassan's family buried him on Monday.

"He was a very loved child," Hayfaa. "He doesn't have anyone who hates him or any enemies at all."

Hassan was a student at the Ferris High School Newcomers Center. His former English teacher Victorya Rouse said he made class fun for everyone.

"Hassan was our Iraqi Groucho Marx," Rouse said. "He was a comedian, he was just very expressive, and no matter what we were doing he could find the fun in it and make us all laugh."

She was devastated when she heard the news.

"I cried," Rouse said. "It's so hard to lose a student."

Still processing this loss, Hassan's mother wants his memory to live on in photos and moments people shared with him.