WASHINGTON — I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopened in both directions after it was closed due to multiple vehicles crashes.
US 97 over Blewett Pass is still closed due to spinouts and multiple collisions. There is no estimated time for re-opening.
According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the car crashes are due to drivers failing to follow chain requirements, which is dealing to crashing and blocking the roads.
If you are heading to Seattle, WSDOT is advising drivers to used traction Tires. Oversize vehicles are prohibited.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information changes.