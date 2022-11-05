If you are heading to Seattle, WSDOT is advising drivers to used traction Tires. Oversize vehicles are prohibited.

WASHINGTON — I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopened in both directions after it was closed due to multiple vehicles crashes.

US 97 over Blewett Pass is still closed due to spinouts and multiple collisions. There is no estimated time for re-opening.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the car crashes are due to drivers failing to follow chain requirements, which is dealing to crashing and blocking the roads.

We now have westbound back open at milepost 106 near Ellensburg. Eastbound is open. Traction tires advised. Please help our crews out by slowing down and following the traction requirements. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 6, 2022