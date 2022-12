According to WSDOT, there is a collision on eastbound I-90 west of the Geiger/Grove interchange west of Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Multiple crashes have been reported due to snowy conditions on Tuesday morning.

The collision is blocking the right lane and multiple vehicles are involved.

WSDOT encourages drivers to use caution and slow down while traveling through the area.

Drivers may expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.