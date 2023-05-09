Hunters kill grizzly in self-defense near Island Park Reservoir

Idaho Department of Fish and Game determined hunters acted in self-defense in the killing of a grizzly bear

BOISE, Idaho — Two hunters shot and killed a large adult male grizzly bear in self-defense just west of Island Park Reservoir on Friday, Sept. 1., according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG).

The archery hunters were searching for elk and moving through thick brush when a large grizzly charged directly toward them. According to IDFG, both hunters shot their sidearms, killing the bear. Neither was harmed.

After the shooting, they immediately called Fremont County dispatch and reported the incident to IDFG. After a thorough investigation, the department determined the hunters acted in self-defense in what they said was, "during a surprise encounter with the bear from very close distance."

According to Idaho state and federal law, grizzly bears are a protected species.

IDFG wants to remind hunters they may encounter grizzlies in Northern Idaho and areas in Yellowstone.

IDFG gave the following safety tips when hunting in grizzly country:

Carry bear spray

Hunt with partners and create a plan

Look for grizzly bear sign, including fresh tracks

Retrieve meat as quickly as possible

Hang meat, food, and garbage 10 feet off the ground and 200 yards away from camp

When not hunting, make noise, especially around creeks and thick vegetation. Most attacks occur when surprising a bear at close range.

