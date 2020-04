SPOKANE, Wash. — Over 400 people are without power this morning due to a car accident in South Glenrose, according to a tweet from Spokane Fire District eight.

Glenrose road at Marie Lane is completely blocked, according to the fire department.

Avista utility crews are on scene at the accident. They estimate power will be restored between 8 and 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.