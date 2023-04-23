Hundreds walk through downtown Spokane for 8th Annual "Steps for Autism" 5K at Riverfront Park

Every year, the event is held at the end of April to close out Autism Awareness Month.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Participants say every step and every mile are all for their friends and family touched by autism.

Every year, the Northwest Autism Center and Autism Society of Washington hosts "Steps for Autism."

Community Connections Manager Allie Speziale says the event creates a space where everyone is accepted.

"We have hundreds of participants, dozens of vendors that come together to form a community so that the families and those with autism feel included in the community," Speziale said.

The Northwest Autism Center executive director says that inclusive mindset allows her son to walk every year.



"There are not a lot of opportunities for individuals with varying levels of needs, sensory, behavioral, communication to come together and feel part of the broader community," participant Dawn Sidell said.

Tyesha Brown says he's been coming to the walk for the last four years with her son Jacomi.



"It's fun seeing all the kids and families walk up and stuff," Brown said.

Brown says like many kids, you can't tell her son is on the spectrum just by looking at him.



"You may think a kid is acting up or having behavioral issues, but sometimes there's a little more something there," Brown said. "You can't see autism."

But, just because you can't see autism, doesn't make it any less common.

According to the CDC, autism is becoming more and more identifiable.

2018 data reported about 1 in 44 kids have some form of autism. 2020 data shows about 1 in 36 kids are on the spectrum. But, as the autistic community is growing, so is the community of supporters.

But, as the autistic community is growing, so is the community of supporters.

"More and more family have been coming out to support and we love it," Brown said. "It just makes the turnout for the walk bigger."

