Humanizing Spokane to host ‘Humans for Housing’ march Saturday

Humanizing Spokane will host a ‘Humans for Housing’ march in downtown Spokane on Saturday.

Participants will march to advocate for solutions to homelessness and emphasize the humanity of every Spokane resident, regardless of their housing status.

Attendees of the march will meet at the clock tower in Riverfront Park at 11 a.m. The event will include speakers, a march on a pre-approved route and a gathering at city hall. The event is expected to end around 2 p.m.

The speakers at the event include Director of Low-Income Housing Consortium Ben Stuckart, representatives from the Spokane Tenants Union and more.

The specific solutions the team is marching for are comprehensive tenant protections, the elimination of single-family zoning and the construction of public facilities to push for an end to homelessness in the city.

Director of Humanizing Spokane Michael Larson said showing up for this march is important to the community.

“We need everyone to show up to the ‘Humans for Housing’ March because we all have a role in creating the solutions to homelessness in our city,” Larson said.

Humanizing Spokane is a student-led team that advocates for an end to homelessness in Spokane. They believe everyone has inherent worth and deserves safe and stable housing. The team also created a YouTube documentary that is available to watch now. The documentary, “Humanizing Spokane” is 26 minutes long and features people who have experienced homelessness telling their story and it pushes for specific policy changes for Spokane.