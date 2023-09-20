Human trafficking survivors share powerful stories during Nampa awareness event

Well-known child safety activist Elizabeth Smart, local survivors and law enforcement talked to hundreds of people about the epidemic.

BOISE, Idaho — The Nampa Civic Center was packed on Wednesday night as several hundred people listened to Elizabeth Smart, local survivors, and a detective talk about the human trafficking epidemic.

"It's happening here in Nampa, Idaho; it's happening in Salt Lake City, Utah; it's happening across the nation," Smart said.

Smart was abducted from her home in Salt Lake City in June 2002 when she was 14 years old. Her captors imprisoned and abused her for nine months, until she was rescued in March 2003.

The Nampa Association of Realtors organized the event. President Melanie Steinhaus said she brought Smart on board after hearing her talk more than a year ago.

"We care for our community," Steinhaus said, "because this is where we work within the [real estate] industry. So, in order to have a safe community, we would like to educate about human trafficking."

In Idaho, human trafficking is a growing problem. State data shows there was a 271% increase from 2021 to 2022. Crystal Kuhn, Nampa Family Justice Center spokesperson, said most trafficking happens within families.

One of the speakers, Franky Christesen, said she grew up around a lot of physical violence and sexual abuse. Eventually, she was sold to a drug dealer.

At the time, Christesen said there was nobody to help her.

"Police were called out to our house for violence," Christesen said. "I was the 'out-of-control' teenager. There was no support with family or the community."

Christesen said she wanted to talk during Wednesday's event to let other survivors know they are not alone. She also hopes it raises the community's awareness about human trafficking.

Oftentimes, Christesen said people turn a blind eye.

"The community needs to start talking out and helping the victims because it's being seen everywhere. But nobody's saying anything. They're just going the other way," Christesen said.

The Nampa Police Department and several organizations showed up. Those organizations included Faces of Hope, Community Outreach Behavioral Services and the Nampa Family Justice Center.

"Our whole event is just to save a life, whether we personally know who that is or not," Steinhaus said. "We know that we will in our hearts."

People should call 911 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline if they know of anybody getting trafficked or are concerned about their own safety.

