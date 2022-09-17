Agencies investigating if human remains found near Sequim are related to floatplane crash

No other remains were located in the area.

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Human remains were found Friday in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge, the Clallam County Sheriff's Department (CCSD) confirmed on Saturday.

Around 12:00 p.m. on Friday, deputies were summoned to the area after beachgoers reported finding what they believed was a female torso.

Deputies, along with U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials, closed the area of the beach where the remains were found, roughly 100 yards southwest from where the trail meets the beach according to CCSD.

The remains were transported to a local funeral home after being inspected by a coroner from the Clallam County Prosecutor's Office. Foul play is not suspected at this time by CCSD.

A search that included the use of a drone over the water and spanned both Friday and Saturday did not discover any additional remains.

CCSD is in touch with NTSB and Island County Agencies as these human remains could potentially be related to the floatplane crash off Whidbey Island earlier this month.