It can be a helpless feeling watching so much devastation and not knowing what to do.

There are different ways to help the victims of Tropical Storm Florence.

The Red Cross is already on the ground responding and people from the Northwest are already helping with relief efforts.

From the Northwest region, 28 people with the Red Cross have been been deployed and eight of those are from the Inland Northwest Chapter.

The Red Cross has already mobilized 80 emergency response vehicles and more than 120 trailers of equipment and relief supplies to support relief efforts.

To fund the relief efforts, The Red Cross is nationally raising funds to support people impacted by Tropical Storm Florence. With long-term effects of the flooding, response crews said this will be a lengthy process of recovery.

If you would like to donate to the Red Cross, click here.

