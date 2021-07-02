Feeling festive? How you can celebrate July 4 in the Inland Northwest

Because of the heat, many counties including Spokane and Kootenai County are highly discouraging the use of consumer fireworks due to the drought conditions.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Although some fireworks shows in the Spokane area are canceled due to the extreme heat and drought conditions, that doesn't mean there aren't activities for people to enjoy to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

Here is a guide to events in Spokane and North Idaho for the holiday weekend.

Editor’s note: The above video on Spokane fireworks was published in 2019.

EASTERN WASHINGTON

Airway Heights 9 p.m. - Northern Quest Resort and Casino will salute to Kalispel Tribal Members and Team Members who’ve served in the Armed Forces, followed by a performance of the National Anthem in Salish by special guest and Kalispel Descendent, EmmaRose Sullivan. 10 p.m. - Fireworks show at Northern Quest Resort and Casino

Clayton 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. - 4th of July Freedom Fest They will have a 100-foot slip and slide, T-shirt color war, Corn-hole tournament, food and drinks to enjoy and more

Liberty Lake Dusk - Firework show at Pavillion Park



NORTH IDAHO

Coeur d'Alene Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Enjoy Entertainment, vendors and carnival rides in City Park. Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – American Heroes Parade, Sherman Avenue beginning at 15th Street ends at Government Way/Northwest Blvd. 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Activities, live music, food vendors and carnival rides. 9:45 p.m. - The annual Fireworks Show will begin at 9:45 PM and will last roughly 20 minutes. Brought to you by the City of Couer d'Alene.

Worley 10:00 p.m. Firework show at Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel

Sandpoint 10 a.m. - 'It takes a community' Sandpoint Lions Club Annual 2021 4th of July parade Dusk - Fireworks show at City Beach

Spirit Lake 11 a.m. - Old-fashioned 4th of July parade It starts at the elementary school on 4th and makes its way past the park up Maine st. and back to the park on 4th. 10 a.m - 4 p.m. Spirit Lake City Park vendors Handmade crafts, Decor, Food, Games and much more! Dusk - Fireworks are set off at Volunteer Park 10th and Jefferson

Kellogg 9:55 p.m. - Fireworks show at Silver Mountain Resort



Because of the heat, many counties including Spokane and Kootenai County are highly discouraging the use of consumer fireworks due to the drought conditions.