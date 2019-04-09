OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Assistant Chief Christian Johnson was fighting with the Spring Coulee fire when he got severely burned and was airlifted to Seattle where he is being cared for at Harborview Medical Center.

Okanogan County Fire District is setting up an account for donations with North Cascades Bank to help his family with any necessary needs. Donations can be sent to North Cascades Bank, PO Box 672, Okanogan WA 98840. A GoFundMe page has also been started to support Johnson and his family.

The GoFundMe calls Johnson a “selfless man, who is always willing to help those in need, and never ask for anything in return.”

In a Facebook post sharing the page, it’s mentioned that Johnson is looking at a minimum of two to three months in the intensive care unit.

Johnson is suffering from second and third-degree burns over 60 percent of his body. He is in a medically-induced coma while doctors attempt to stabilize him so they can perform skin graft surgery.

Okanogan County Emergency Management spokesman Maurice Goodall said Johnson has been around the community for a long time and is well known.

Goodall also added that Johnson's family is with him in Seattle and more information should be released soon.

Christian served as a sergeant in the Army and was deployed with the Washington State National Guard from November 2003 to May 2005 in Baghdad. He retired after 22 years of service and has volunteered for the Okanogan Fire Department for 20 years.

