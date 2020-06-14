SPOKANE, Wash. — OutSpokane, Odyssey Youth Movement and INBA organized a drive thru Pride parade that was held Saturday. Cars drove on an organized route through the Spokane area and dawned pride apparel and decorations to celebrate Pride month.

This weekend would have been Spokane's Rainbow Pride festival. Spokane usually has its pride parade in June, but due to the pandemic, organizers say this year's Pride Parade is scheduled for October 17th.

There will be a virtual pride parade Saturday night at 7 p.m on the OutSpokane Youtube and Facebook!

Mayor Nadine Woodward signed a proclamation earlier this week making June LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

