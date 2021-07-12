How childcare provisions in 'Build Back Better' bill could greatly help Washington families

The "Build Back Better" bill is still being negotiated in the U.S. Senate.

SEATTLE — Parents, preschool providers and lawmakers alike say the childcare provisions laid out in a federal spending plan proposal could significantly help families in need of childcare services.



Senate Democrats are still negotiating the bill known as "Build Back Better" that, if passed, would expand Medicare, climate change initiatives, and reduce health care and childcare costs.



"You can't go to work if there's nowhere for your kids to go," said Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, a former preschool teacher herself who is spearheading the childcare provisions of the bill.



The bill includes universal pre-k for 3 and 4-year-olds and cost reductions for child care by way of federal subsidies provided to childcare centers. The bill, if passed, would also increase pay for the early childhood education staff.

For families, the bill would also ensure families won't pay more than 7% of their income toward child care, according to lawmakers.

"This will save money. It will make sure there is space and a place for your child to go that is quality and affordable," Murray said.



Murray said the childcare provisions would also expand the number of childcare providers at a time when slots have been scarce due to high demand and pandemic-related staffing shortages, something the bill also addresses.



"We build up the supply over the first several years by providing grants and support to states to build childcare centers. Right now, we just don't have enough," Murray said.



In King County, there are only 53 child care openings for every 100 toddlers, according to a news release by Murray's office. Her office says, as an example, a single mother in Washington who earns $53,000 with three children, would pay nothing for child care. A family of three in Washington that makes an income of $86,000 with a four-year-old child would pay between $2,580 and $3,440 a year for child care, according to their release.

"It was insane," said Sara Robitaille of Columbia City, a working mother of two children.