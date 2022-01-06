Here's how camps prepare for high risk situations and encounters with wildlife

The Lutherhaven Camp in north Idaho doesn't see many wild predators, but the executive director said staff is trained and prepared for if wildlife encounters occur.

Example video title will go here for this video

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — In the midst of a cougar attack in Stevens County, camp leaders are reminding its incoming campers to feel safe on site.

According to the executive director, Bob Baker, Camp Lutherhaven in north Idaho doesn't see many dangerous predators. Baker said most wildlife consists of bears, moose and deer.

While the camp may not see many wild predators, they make sure to instill standard camp safety protocols into their counselors, staff and campers.

Camp Lutherhaven operates year round, but summer is the busy season.

Baker said up to 500 kids are at the camp on a given day. He said all those kids are a natural deterrent for wildlife as loud noises turn animals away.

"You just see a lot fewer animals around, less wildlife around, just because of the noise and activity," Baker said. "They like their space, they don't want to be in our space and so they tend to stay further away."

Baker said wildlife decreases as camp activity increases, so animal sightings are a learning opportunity for campers. While Baker encourages kids to be curious, he said his number one rule when encountering wildlife is to stay away.

"Enjoy them from a distance," Baker said. "Watch what they're doing and don't get into their space."

Baker said camp counselors are trained on how to respond if someone runs into wildlife.

"Teaching them to observe what that animal is doing and what do I need to do to get out of its way to give it the space it needs so there isn't an incident that results from that," Baker said.

Staff also have radios to report wildlife on site. Added safety measures require campers to travel in groups and never go out alone at night.

Baker said most calls to Idaho Fish and Game are typically for if animals are injured on the property.