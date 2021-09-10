How the Houston area is honoring those lost in September 11 terror attacks

There are several events happening across the Houston area to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

HOUSTON — This year marks 20 years since the tragic events that unfolded on September 11, 2001. There are several events happening across the Houston area to honor the lives lost during that unforgettable day, including events that honor first responders.

Houston

NAACP Commemorative Ceremony to Honor 9/11 Fallen First Responders

Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m.

MECA's 9/11 Day of Service -- The organization is creating an ofrenda (Día De Los Muertos altar) in honor of those who passed away on 9/11.

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lone Star Flight Museum 9/11 exhibit -- The museum has opened an exhibit called "Never Forget: Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11." The names of those killed in the terrorist attacks will cover the gallery walls. In addition, an 11-foot section of a World Trade Center I-Beam will be on display. On Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12, all first responders and their families will get free admission to the museum, up to 4 guests per family.

The Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts -- The museum is hosting “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” an educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks.

League City Volunteer Fire Department Memorial Stair Climb -- The event his happening at Clear Creek ISD Challenger Columbia Stadium from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Details on the League City Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page

Location: 1955 West Nasa Blvd, Webster, TX

Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

LyondellBasell first responders 9/11 mural -- LyondellBasell partnered with Houston artist Donkeeboy to create a large mural in downtown Houston to honor first responders for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Lauren’s Garden Memorial Ride -- Active Passion will be hosting a Memorial Ride in honor of the lives lost 20 years ago. Houston was the home of one of the passengers on United Flight 93, Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas.

Details on eventbrite.com

Location: 803 Usener Street, Houston, TX 77009

Time: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

9/11 Heroes Run at Houston City Hall -- The 9/11 Heroes Run unites communities internationally with the goal to never forget the sacrifices of the heroes of September 11th and the wars since: veteran, first responder, civilian and military.

Details on Travis Manion Foundation's website

Location: 901 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

Time: 8 a.m.

Names of 9/11 victims reading -- Religious leaders, local government representatives, ministers and members of the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston will recite the names of all known victims who died as a result of the attacks on September 11, 2001 and the subsequent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Location: 5200 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77004

Time: 7:46 a.m.

2021 GatorServe at 9/11 Day of Remembrance -- The University of Houston-Downtown's Center of Community Engagement and Service Learning will honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 during a day of service.

Details -- meet at Finnigan Park Community Center, 4900 Providence Street, then walk to nearby Evergreen Cemetery.

Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Katy

Katy Veterans of Foreign Wars -- Join us as we honor those who perished and whose lives were changed forever on that devastating day, 9/11/2001.

Details on Facebook

Location: 6206 George Bush Drive, Katy, TX

Time: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Missouri City

Missouri City fire stations commemorate 9/11 anniversary -- Missouri City fire stations will host a special tribute in honor of the 20th anniversary of September 11.

Locations:

Station 1, 3849 Cartwright Rd.

Station 3, 2496 Texas Pkwy.

Station 4, 5955 Sienna Pkwy.

Time: 8:15 a.m.

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park -- The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and the subsequent loss of firefighters at the World Trade Center.

Details on Conroe Lake Conroe Chamber

Location: 1 Freedom Blvd in Conroe, on the feeder road at I-45 north and Hwy 105

Time: 8 a.m.

The Woodlands

The Woodlands Township Patriot Day of Remembrance -- ceremony to honor the brave men and women who tragically lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Details on The Woodlands Township's website

Location: 9951 Grogan's Mill Road, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Time: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The Woodlands First Responders Day -- Fallen first responders will be honored to commemorate 20 years since the attacks.

Details on The Woodlands Township's website

Location: Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins Dr., 77380

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Tomball

Tomball is honoring those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 with a procession of First Responders from the City of Tomball and neighboring agencies who will walk from the Tomball Community Center to the event site at the downtown Depot railroad museum. The procession will be led by a combined color guard from Tomball Fire and Police, and bagpiper from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

A special flag ceremony will follow at 8:46 a.m.

A short remembrance service will be held at the Depot Railroad Museum with a rendition of “Taps” performed by Tomball Police officer, David Sparks. A fly-over by a vintage COBRA helicopter is scheduled during the ceremony.