House bill to address Idaho's teacher shortage called a 'band-aide' by education association

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Charlie Shepherd, defended it after both active and retired teachers spoke against it while it made its way through the committee.

BOISE, Idaho — A bill to address the state's teacher shortage just passed through a House committee and will soon make its way onto the House floor but the state's teachers union president is calling the bill a "huge disservice to students."

House Bill 218, the Rural Idaho Teacher Recruitment and Retention Act, would allow school districts to create "local teaching certificates" for those with a bachelor's degree and a clean criminal background check. People with these certificates would then be in a pool that districts could draw teachers from when needed.

Applicants also have to meet other requirements and the districts would have to provide professional development under the proposed legislation.

On Friday, the bill's sponsor, Rep. Charlie Shepherd (R-Pollock), defended it after both active and retired teachers spoke against it while it made its way through the House Education Committee.

"This bill, to some people, looks like we're cutting legs out from under those certified teachers," Rep. Shepherd said. "They still had to sacrifice four years and all the financial burdens of getting a bachelor's degree."

However, the teachers and the Idaho Education Association, a teachers union, criticized the bill for lowering the bar that teachers would need to pass to be in the classroom.

"I recognize that Idaho has a teacher shortage, however, I do not believe the answer is to provide local teacher certificates for people to service teachers without state board-approved training and certification," Kathy Dawes, a retired teacher, said.

Chris Stokes, an active teacher, told the committee, "I am here to tell you that simply hiring someone with a college degree who wants a job more than they want to be a teacher is not going to benefit our children in the classroom."

The Idaho Education Association called the bill a "band-aide" in a statement.

The teachers union president, Layne McInelly, said in a statement, "To put someone in charge of an Idaho classroom just because they are over the age of 18 and have a bachelor's degree is a huge disservice to students and disrespectful to our well-trained, highly qualified professional educators.

"The state has a constitutional mandate to provide a 'uniform' public education, but without consistent, robust benchmarks for teacher certification, they are unable to do so," he added. "Every student in every classroom deserves a well-trained teacher, regardless of where they live or the relative affluence of their district."

The bill passed through the education committee on a 12-3 vote. It will now head to the House floor for debate.