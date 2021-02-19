x
House approves $175M in emergency rental help for Idaho residents

The House on Friday approved $175 million in emergency rental assistance as people struggle to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers voted 59-8 on Friday to approve the money that also requires approval from the Senate, plus Republican Gov. Brad Little's signature. 

The money is part of the nearly $900 million the state received under then-President Donald Trump's coronavirus rescue bill signed into law in December. 

President Joe Biden last month extended a nationwide eviction ban through the end of March. It's part of a plan to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by preventing people from falling into homelessness.

