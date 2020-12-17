‘When you know someone is dying, you should get to be with them’: Sandpoint woman talks challenges from hospital protocols amid pandemic.

Lacey Moran was unsure whether she would get a chance to see her sister one last time before she passed away.

Hospitals have cracked down on visiting patients since the coronavirus began - Sometimes creating a heavy burden for those trying to say their final goodbyes.

These last few weeks have been some of Lacey Moran's hardest days in her life.

Haylee, her older sister by just 13 months, recently passed away after suffering from a massive pulmonary embolism.

“It was hard to walk away from her knowing in my heart that I wouldn’t see her again,” explained Lacey.

Earlier this month, she was unsure whether she would even get the chance to see Haylee in person for one last time.

COVID-19 protocols kept them separated for several days once her sister was airlifted from Sandpoint to Sacred Heart. She begged the hospital staff for access to the room but was turned away because of the strict restrictions in place.

Finally, after several attempts, she was permitted one hour of visitation.

“It’s like she wasn’t even there,” Lacey described. “We held her hand, we let her listen to her favorite song, and it just felt like she was gone.”

A nurse at Sacred Heart tried keeping the family updated with FaceTime videos while Haylee remained on life-support.

It helped to briefly subside the pain, but Lacey was still unable to hug her lifelong best friend.

She stayed outside of the hospital and kept making calls until the moment came to step indoors. That's when she was able to share a few more moments with her and tell her she was loved.

“I’m so thankful that we got to go in there and tell her.”

Lacey says the day after her visit is when her sister moved on.

She wants to share her story to bring awareness about all of the different challenges that have been a result of this pandemic.

Their family plans to honor Haylee's life this holiday season.