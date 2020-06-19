What is Juneteenth? How to honor it in Spokane

A handful of Spokane businesses are donating some of their proceeds to the NAACP and other nonprofits in honor of Juneteenth.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19, honors a milestone in Black history in the United States.

The Emancipation Proclamation, freeing all slaves in the United States, was issued by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863.

But the news didn’t reach slaves in Texas until June 19, 1865, when General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston. One of Granger's first actions was to read General Order No. 3, which proclaimed "all slaves are free."

The reaction to the news was jubilation, and celebrations – coined Juneteenth – continued in the U.S. for decades.

However, it would take until 1980 for Texas to become the first state to declare it a holiday. Now 47 states, including Washington, and the District of Columbia recognize it.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture now calls Juneteenth “our country’s second Independence Day.”

Here is a list of some Juneteenth events in Spokane and local businesses that are donating to nonprofits such as the NAACP.

Events in Spokane

Platform for Change: Responding to this Moment is set to run from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Spokane Tribal Gathering Place outside of city hall. At the event, Spokane Community Against Racism (SCAR) and other organizations will present their short and long-term demands for structural, systemic, and cultural change. Those who want to participate from the safety of their cars or homes can join a vehicle procession or watch via Facebook Live on SCAR's page.

The Amplification of the Black Voice and the Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition are hosting Amplify the Black Voice, a virtual event that will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday. It will include a forum that facilitates conversations with community members and performances by local artists. "This conversation is to ignite and inspire change within our community," its Facebook event description reads.

Local businesses donating profits

No-Li Brewhouse hopes to raise $5,000 for the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center in Spokane.

Two dollars from every tri-tip sandwich sold on Friday, along with $5 from every limited-edition pint glass, will be donated to the center.

Cascadia Public House partnered with No-Li to raise money for the center. It will donate $2 from every Black and Bleu Burger sold on Friday. The dish will be available through the end of the month.

Baristas at Ladder Coffee and Toast will donate all tips, cash and electronic, to nonprofits that support the Black community in Spokane. The company will match all tips and double whatever is donated.

GLOBE Bar and Kitchen in downtown Spokane is donating 10% of its alcohol sales on Friday to the local NAACP chapter.

Exhale Intuitive Wellness, a spa in Spokane, is donating 20% of its sales from June 19-21 to Spokane Eastside Reunion Association, which "feeds the soul of Spokane through our neighborhood ministry — bringing restoration and opportunities to the Eastside community.”

Are you a business donating your profits in honor of Juneteenth? Email us at newsdesk@krem.com.

KING 5 Staff contributed to this report.