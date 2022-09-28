Inland Northwest Honor Flight trip taking place Oct. 3

On Monday, 99 veterans from the Inland Northwest will be traveling to Washington, D.C. to visit war memorials built in their honor.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — 99 veterans from the Inland Northwest will be traveling to Washington, D.C. to see their service memorials on Monday, Oct. 3.

Inland Northwest Honor Flight (INWHF) will be taking two World War II (WII), seven Korean War and 90 Vietnam War veterans to see their memorials in Washington, DC. Isaac Comfort Dog will also travel as a guardian with the veterans.

Veterans will be leaving on Monday, Oct. 3, from the Spokane Airport at 9 a.m. and return on Tuesday, Oct. 4. at 7:30 p.m.

A welcome ceremony will take place before veterans leave the airport on Monday in the Alaska Airlines baggage claim area. People are also invited to welcome veterans back from their trip on Tuesday.

In April, the INWHF escorted more than 100 veterans who traveled to Washington, D.C. from April 25-26. The non-profit was grounded due to COVID-19 restrictions from 2020-2021.

To donate to Inland Northwest Honor Flight, click here or scroll to the bottom of this page.

