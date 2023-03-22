'Just let us close it' : WSDOT questions timing of Spokane lawsuit over Camp Hope

The camp has reduced in size by 86% since October, WSDOT says.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington's Department of Transportation (WSDOT) calls the City of Spokane's lawsuit over Camp Hope a surprise and a disappointment.

The encampment along I-90 is down to 65 people as of last week, an 86% decrease since October's count of 465, according to WSDOT.

In filings Monday, Spokane asked a county judge to declare the camp a nuisance property and to issue a warrant allowing them to clear it.

"Yeah, it was a bit of a surprise because what we've been asked for is progress and that's what we continue to show each and every week down here," said Ryan Overton, communications director for WSDOT East.

The city's lawsuit calls Camp Hope dangerous, accusing the state of failing to stop drug and criminal activity.

"How can they be so sure all of the crime within the area is actually associated to Camp Hope?" Overton asked. "We have a significant number of people who try to get in."

He says one camper's RV was recently broken into by someone who isn't from camp.

Overton also questions the timing of the lawsuit since camp is continuing to shrink, especially with Spokane's housing situation.

"And now we've got the Cannon Street shelter closing at the end of May, TRAC is nearly full. There's still 65 individuals here at camp, if they come in and remove all those individuals, where are they gonna go?" he said.

WSDOT says its worked with its partners at camp to not only relocate campers into housing but they're providing job training and other resources on site.

"Not just push people around to other locations in the city, but actually solve the root cause of homelessness," Overton said.

He fears closing camp before that work is done could push the homelessness problem, and more people, back into the streets.

"Just let us close it, at this point," he said. "That's been our goal all along is to close Camp Hope."

WSDOT will argue its case to a Spokane County judge in court Thursday afternoon.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.