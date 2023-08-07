WSDOT begins excavation process for former I-90 homeless camp

WSDOT is working with a contractor to remove any contaminants that might have been left at the former homeless camp.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) began excavating the former site of 'Camp Hope,' on Monday. The former camp located near I-90 was the state's largest homeless camp before it was permanently shut down on June 9.

Just one year ago, an estimated 600 people were living at the site.

WSDOT is working with GreyMar, a contractor, to remove any contaminants that might have been left at the former homeless camp. The contractor will work in quadrants to excavate the top 6-12 inches of soil before testing and removing that soil if necessary for disposal.

In addition, Spokane police will continue patrolling the area.

Once that process is completed, WSDOT will determine if any further steps are needed to clean up the site before reseeding it in the fall. Work on the site is expected to last through this August. After the land is properly cleaned and back to its original state, it will ultimately become the site of the north-south freeway on-ramp to I-90.

