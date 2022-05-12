West Hills protests against Catalyst housing project ahead of state leaders tour

Even though the Catalyst project is looking to move people by the end of the week, West Hills protesters said their effort to protect their neighborhood isn't over.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some West Hills homeowners said their voices were ignored.

When it comes to turning the Quality Inn on Sunset Highway into transitional housing, people living nearby said they feel like they were left out of conversations and the collaboration process.

Some people said they’ve been against the Catalyst project since Mayor Nadine Woodward and city council allowed Catholic Charities to buy the Quality Inn in August.

“Right when we found out," 'Save West Hills' organizer Sarah Hunter explained. "We did a little research on it and we found out they were going to be allowed to do drugs on the property and then I was not at all for this.”

Catholic Charities told KREM 2 staff would be maintaining a level of living expectations and rules.

For the last four months, disgruntled neighbors have continued to share concerns outside City Hall, at public meetings and Monday, outside the Catalyst project building.

“Look what happened out there at Camp Hope," West Hills protester Sandy Nichols shouted into a megaphone. "They went and stole everything that wasn’t tied down. You’re going to do that to us here?”

Another protester who lives down the street from the Catalyst project said she wished money had been invested differently.

“I’m not in favor of all this money being spent in secret without due process," Josette Gates said. "I'm also disappointed the money isn't being invested in our community and our neighborhood. It’s a forgotten neighborhood. It would be better to have more money invested in the neighborhood in things that make it better, like schools. It would be great if my son could go to a public school in my neighborhood.”

Protesters set up just 30 minutes before Gov. Jay Inslee and other state leaders were scheduled to tour the facility.

Signs and shouts were addressed directly to these visiting agencies.

“WSDOT, we’re waiting on you to fix our bridges," one protester shouted into a microphone. "Inslee, it’s about time you give the police department the right to chase a stolen car driver.”

Even though some people are against the project coming to West Hills, protesters aren’t against solutions based on community collaboration and conversation.

“You have to work with the community to find a solution for everybody,” Gates said.

“I would like to see city council engage more people that work in public health," Hunter said. "Or see people in other cities who have solved these problems and move forward that way, but that’s not what’s happening here. Every year it’s getting worse.”

Catholic Charities is ready to begin moving people into the project by the end of this week.

Even though Catalyst is moving forward, protesters said this fight isn’t over and this won’t be the last you see of them.

