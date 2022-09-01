Washington State Department of Commerce responds to questions surrounding Quality Inn Catalyst Project

The department says residents have a legitimate point that their neighborhood should not have a disproportionate share of facilities serving the formerly homeless.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce has issued a statement providing additional background on the "Catalyst Project" for the Quality Inn on Sunset Boulevard.

According to a press release, the department is aware of questions raised by nearby residents regarding the project. The also said Spokane's homeless problem has been obvious for some time.

"A point in time count in 2020 found that 1,559 people were without permanent housing," Commerce Media Relations Manager Penny Thomas said in a release. "That number rose by 13% in 2022 to 1,757."

The department also made reference to the protest back in December of 2021 that saw nearly 100 people experiencing homelessness set up tents near city hall. The homeless individuals protested the City's lack of shelter beds. Once the protestors were removed, they moved their tents to the WSDOT property near I-90 and Freya.

"On May 24, Commerce made Mayor Woodward and Council President Beggs aware of available funding from the Legislature to help relocate Camp Hope residents to safer, supportive housing," Thomas said. "With these resources in mind, we urged them to meet and discuss their plan to help the unsheltered people of Camp Hope. Although our official Request for Proposal was issued in mid-June, and came with a 30 day deadline, our efforts to solicit a plan from the city had been going on for months."

The department says they will continue to work with the City of Spokane, Catholic Charities and Empire Health Foundation to find alternative housing solutions for the hundreds of people living at the homeless encampment off I-90.

However, the Department of Commerce did mention that West Hills residents have a "legitimate point" that their neighborhood should not have a disproportionate share of the facilities serving people who are formerly homeless.

"Commerce would be responsive to additional housing solutions in other parts of the county proposed by local governments in Spokane County," Thomas said.

Lastly, the department mentioned that it is "notable that Spokane County has declined to participate in this process."

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.