SPOKANE, Wash — Several volunteers around Spokane came together to prepare and serve dinners to families in area shelters for Easter.

“We’re doing a full on Easter dinner, so that’ll be something good for them,” said Reanna Remington, one of the volunteers.

Volunteers with the Solution is Hours and Jewels Helping Hands organizations brought ham, rice, cake and pita bread for families at the Open Doors family shelter.

“We try to cater our meal a little more to whatever might be kid-friendly, seeing that most of the shelter occupants are kids that are under the age of 18,” Remington said.

She said the idea to serve the dinner came when they heard the shelter’s kitchen was under renovation, preventing families arriving at the shelter from receiving a dinner.

But that wasn’t their only stop. The volunteers also made lamb, green bean casserole and other dishes to serve at the Salem Lutheran Church warming shelter.

Sunday was Salem’s last night being open for the season, so the team said they wanted the people there to know they would have a hearty meal before they left.

The volunteers prepared dishes at their individual homes, then brought them together to make full meals for the shelters.

“We’re just here to make sure they’re fed and that they know someone cares,” Remington said.