Tensions flare in town hall meeting between Mayor Woodward, Catholic Charities and West Hills neighbors

Catholic Charities plans to begin renovating the Quality Inn hotel on the Sunset Highway and turn it into an emergency supportive housing community.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Anger erupted at Tuesday night's town hall meeting in Spokane, which was so packed, dozens of people had to stand outside.

Mayor Nadine Woodward reminded people that the City only had 30 days to work out a plan in order to receive $24 million from the Department of Commerce to clear out the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya, which has swelled to more than 600 people.

"It was a sloppy, messy process," Woodward said.

Catholic Charities plans to begin renovating the hotel into an emergency supportive housing community which they are calling The Catalyst. Catholic Charities is scheduled to close on the $6.5 million property September 12.

Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington CEO Rob McCann says The Catalyst is not a homeless shelter. Clients will have to be referred and interviewed, and only those ready and willing to stabilize their lives will be let in.

"We will have rules and expectations at the Catalyst program," McCann said. "Our expectations are that drugs and alcohol will not be used in or around our property and in fact that will extend to the entire surrounding neighborhood. We will remove anyone who does not conform to our expectations about good behavior."

There will also be 24/7 security. Still, neighbors worry about the crowd it could attract.

"There's nothing but criminal activity in that encampment and you're bringing them to my home," One neighbor said.

"We already have a huge drug problem at Palisades Park, we already have prostitution," another neighbor added. "I carry a gun and two 80 pound dogs with me when I walk."

Catholic Charities say they strive to provide dignity to the people they serve, as well as neighbors and businesses.

"It does look messy around our properties at times," said Jonathan Mallahan, Catholic Charities Chief Housing Officer. "We're committed to continuing to work with you and other neighbors to make sure we have systems in place for this property, a perimeter fence, 30 staff on site, they are going to help us make this a beautiful property."

Many neighbors want the project stopped and relocated to a different part of town.

"I think we have accepted as a community that sometimes the interest of the marginalized need to rise up and take precedent, and that's what is happening," Mallahan said.

Catholic Charities is also looking for a new home for House of Charity, which has been downtown for many years. Mayor Woodward says it will not be located in the Sunset Hill area.

