Spokane council member Cathcart preparing letter to Department of Commerce regarding Trent homeless shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart is preparing to send a letter to Secretary Lisa Brown of the Washington State Department of Commerce regarding the siting of homeless services in West Spokane.

City Council says they continue to hear from neighborhoods that were not included in previous discussions regarding siting homeless services in the area.

"From a Spokane community perspective, reopening the discussions to allow for full City Council input, neighborhood representation, and an opportunity for all providers to be at the same table which creates a community-focused approach to seeking solutions while addressing current public concerns," Cathcart said in the letter.

Cathcart went on to say that the population of the large homeless camp near I-90 and Freya comes from across the region. Therefore, the solution must be a regional one.

"We represent the interests of many individuals, families and businesses who understand and support the need for housing options and are encouraged by the Department of Commerce's willingness to provide the Spokane community with funding resources; however, they also desire community engagement and a seat at the table. The overarching goal is to create a plan that advances our community's vision for inclusive progress," Cathcart said.

