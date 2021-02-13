Spokane shelters reach capacity as temperatures drop below freezing

Hotel vouchers were used to stretch the system to provide safe accommodations Thursday night.

SPOKANE, Wash — Shelters within the City of Spokane were at capacity Thursday night, according to a press release from the city.

According to a press release from Neighborhoods, Housing, and Human Services Communications Manager Kirstin Davis, the city is continuing to coordinate with regional shelter system partners to adjust resources in response to the extremely cold weather along with COVID-19 compliant operations. The city is also temporarily adding additional non-congregate capacity due to the pandemic, Davis said.

Davis also said hotel vouchers were used to stretch the system to provide safe accommodations Thursday night. The system is prepared to provide services through the weekend and Monday’s President’s Day holiday.

According to Davis, regional partners will continue to monitor the weather and adjust accordingly. Those in need of assistance should continue to contact shelter providers for help.

Capacity reports are provided nightly by funded providers and system partners who volunteer their information, Davis said. Due to the increased demand, Davis said providers have been assessing their populations to determine the best temporary housing situation in order to accommodate the demand.

Dozens of no-barrier flex spaces were recently added to the shelter system inventory through provider partnerships, according to Davis. No-barrier flex spaces have no requirements that need to be met so people can get the help they need. Davis said shelter capacity has been consistently near or below capacity for several weeks. Recent adjustments were made to accommodate families experiencing homelessness with Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington and Family Promise of Spokane, Davis said.

Davis said the city continues to cover the $2 fee for entry at Truth Ministries, which opens 75 spaces for overnight shelter for men. Other locations are adding spaces and flexing check-in times where they can to increase capacity while being COVID-19 compliant.