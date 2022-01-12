Shelter space remains available across Spokane amid cold temperatures, winter weather

Shelters remain consistently full amid dropping temperatures and record snowfall, but that doesn't mean people are turned away.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tracking available shelter space in Spokane just got a bit easier with the regional Shelter Me Spokane website.

Based on current staffing levels, the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) can provide 275 spaces, which include beds and mats. The shelter remains consistently full amid dropping temperatures and record snowfall, but that doesn't mean people are turned away.

The Salvation Army, the operator of TRAC, is in constant contact with other Spokane shelters. This allows operators to divert people to facilities with additional space.

The Cannon Street shelter requires a 3 p.m. check-in daily. On Thursday, it was completely full, but there are still some beds available across the regional shelter system, according to the dashboard.

Additionally, the city of Spokane said shelters remain safe spaces for people to stay despite concerns of illness at some shelters.

KREM 2 confirmed with the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) and the city of Spokane there is one COVID-19 case at TRAC and that person is in isolation. Shelter operators are also aware of influenza and gastrointestinal (GI) cases among staff at TRAC and continue to monitor guests. Beyond that, the Salvation Army is following standard protocol for isolation.

Meanwhile, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is reporting the population of the homeless camp near I-90 decreased by 7%. As of last Friday, 433 people remain at the camp, down from 467 three weeks prior.

