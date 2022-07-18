Council President Beggs, Councilmember Wilkerson ask city administration to start negotiations on purchasing East Trent Shelter

A previously approved lease agreement allows the city to purchase the proposed shelter building on East Trent Avenue.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council President Breann Beggs and City Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson have drafted a resolution to purchase the proposed homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue, according to the council agenda for Monday.

Resolution No. 2022-0066 asks the Spokane City Administration to "enter negotiations" with the owner of the building on Trent so the city can purchase it.

Council members previously approved a lease agreement for the proposed shelter on June 27. The lease includes a reduction in the monthly management fee from previous drafts as well as a possible option for the city to buy the building in the future.

According to the resolution, the council is requesting to buy the property so the city does not end up paying for needed improvements to the building, which would increase the purchase price.

The resolution also states, "the city is poised to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars" on property improvements that will "greatly benefit the owner of the property."

The city has identified three potential funding sources that could be used to purchase the shelter space, according to the resolution: American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, Commerce Department Relocation funds and 2021 unallocated general fund budget reserves.

The total cost of purchasing the building will not be known until after negotiations have finished.

"The purchase of this property is not meant to be a singular solution to solving homelessness in our community but is one piece of the puzzle toward providing sufficient sheltering beds for those in our community who need them," Beggs wrote in the resolution.

The council is set to discuss and vote on the resolution during their meeting on Monday night.

