Spokane Homeless Connect provides free assistance services for 1,200 people

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The 11th annual Spokane Homeless Connect served 1,200 people this year, breaking previous records.

The survey took place at the Spokane Convention Center on January 25th.

“This year our ,theme was ‘Making Connections’ and I believe we followed through!" Kari Stevens, Chair of the Planning Committee, said in a statement.

According to the 2023 Spokane Homeless Connect statement, about 1,200 people in need attended the event. The services that people looked for most during the event were food assistance, clothing bank, housing assistance and medical and dental services.

In the survey, 25% of people that attended the event said they are living on the streets or outside and 34% are living in a shelter. In addition, 91% of attendees said they found what they wanted.

Stevens said the last couple of years have been difficult, and there were so many changes to providers, programs, and funding, that connecting everyone again was their main goal.

"We cannot make a dent in homelessness if we are not working together," Stevens said.

This year, 38 financial and in-kind sponsors offered their services, in addition to 90 service providers. New features were introduced, including colored flags that were used to identify service provider categories.

Over 1,600 people enjoyed a hot meal during the event. This year's event provided people in need with pet services that offered spay and neuter vouchers, as well as nail trimming for the first time. Medical services were also expanded to assist those with needs.

