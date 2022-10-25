WSDOT, Dept. of Commerce and Empire Health to hold press conference Wednesday

The conference will take place from noon to 1 p.m. near East Second Avenue and South Ray Street in Spokane.

This is the first press conference WSDOT officials have held since the beginning of a back-and-forth between them and the city of Spokane regarding the I-90 homeless camp, which is on WSDOT land.

WSDOT Regional Administrator Mike Gribner and Empire Health Foundation President Zeke Smith will discuss the proactive and positive work being done at the camp, as well as "the many months of work and partnership that have allowed this progress to take place."

The conference comes just one day after Spokane County and city leaders announced the activation of an emergency operations center (EOC) for people experiencing homelessness in Spokane and surrounding areas. An emergency management team, led by Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, will work with regional providers to move people experiencing homelessness into housing.

KREM 2 will live-stream the press conference on KREM.com and the KREM YouTube channel.

