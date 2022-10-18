Spokane County Sheriff sends letter to state requesting audit on I-90 homeless camp

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Spokane County Sheriff's Office prepares to clear out the homeless camp near I-90, the sheriff's office has sent a letter to the Washington State Auditor asking to conduct and release an audit of several homeless services in Spokane.
That audit would focus on the financing and communication related to the homeless camp, Jewels Helping Hands and the Guardians Foundation, along with the City of Spokane, WSDOT, Department of Commerce and Department of Licensing.
KREM 2 has reached out to the auditor's office to see if they have received the letter but has received no response at this time.
This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.
