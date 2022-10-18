Spokane County Sheriff sends letter to state requesting audit on I-90 homeless camp

The audit would focus on the financing and communication related to the homeless camp.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Spokane County Sheriff's Office prepares to clear out the homeless camp near I-90, the sheriff's office has sent a letter to the Washington State Auditor asking to conduct and release an audit of several homeless services in Spokane.

Spokane County Sheriff Knezovich Request Washington State Auditor’s Office to Conduct a Financial and Communications... Posted by Spokane County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 18, 2022

KREM 2 has reached out to the auditor's office to see if they have received the letter but has received no response at this time.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

