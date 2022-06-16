Spokane City Council schedules briefing on lease agreement for Trent homeless shelter

City council will review the shelter's lease agreement during a briefing session on June 27 at 3:30 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council will be reviewing an updated presentation from the City Administration regarding the lease agreement for the proposed homeless shelter on Trent Ave.

The city council will review the shelter's lease agreement during a briefing session on June 27 at 3:30 p.m. According to the city council, until now, a lease had not been finalized by the administration.

During June 6th's Public Safety & Community Health Committee meeting, the council was presented with draft lease terms. Council says three major changes have been made to the document since that day.

The changes include:

Section 3.03 – Monthly Management Fee reduced to 2.5%

Section 14.05 – Penalty for opting out of the lease early reduced to 8 months’ rent

Exhibit G – Added option for City to purchase building

Under this agreement, the total monthly rental cost would be $26,752.50, including a base rent of $26,100 along with a 2.5% management fee.

According to the city council, the next steps include:

Finalizing service provider agreements, both for daily shelter operations and on-site wrap-around services; and

Constructing necessary tenant improvements to the site.

“The E. Trent facility will have a capacity of 150-250 people depending on how many staff the selected providers have trained and ready to go,” said Council Member Lori Kinnear. “This facility will not be large enough to meet the needs of the nearly 450 people at Camp Hope. While this is one viable solution, the City and our partners will need to identify other locations for alternative homeless solutions.”

“There continue to be many moving parts to providing a safe space to our homeless population,” says Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson. “When we invest in people, it’s not a one-and-done and certainly not inexpensive. We have seen that the homeless population has created a community, and our challenge will be to create more opportunities for community within this population.”

The East Trent shelter is expected to be ready for occupancy around the beginning of August 2022, the council says. Residents interested in tuning into the briefing session on June 27 can do so on city council's website and Facebook page.

