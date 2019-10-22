SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council passed a package of ordinances providing 165 additional bed spaces in emergency warming centers this winter.

The package of ordinances will provide 120 single adult spaces and 45 family spaces in emergency warming shelters. The total cost of the funding request is $995,841.

The package was approved 6-0, with councilor Mike Fagan absent.

One warming center will be placed at 527 South Cannon Street and will cost $5,500 a month to lease, according to city documents. Another will be operated by either Jewels Helping Hands or The Salvation Army and would "add additional capacity for the coordinated homeless crisis response system for up to 120 single adult men and women."

This would be a 24/7 facility and will run for six months, costing the city $740,000. Of this, $240,000 is already available, according to city documents.

Unspent funds from this shelter would be returned to the city's general fund.

The 45 family shelter beds would be operated as overflow space provided by Catholic Charities at their Rising Strong facility, according to documents, which is expected to be open by November. This part of the request totals $495,841.

The fourth part of the package will go to Hope House for daytime warming space for women, and will cost $28,050.

The following video is a report on Spokane leaders looking at potential warming center locations.