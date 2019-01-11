SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council approved an additional $2 million for shelter services.

According to City Spokesperson Kirstin Davis, the council held a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday to approve several agenda items needed to move forward with additional resources for people experiencing homelessness.

The $2 million will pay for six different projects.

According to Davis, $415,000 is going to the purchase of the warming center on South Cannon Street. The organization that will run the warming center, Jewels Helping Hands, will receive $740,000 to operate the location. City leaders said the warming center will serve up to 120 adults, seven days a week during both day and nighttime.

The council also approved $180,288 to go to Truth Ministries to add nighttime shelter capacity for up to 50 men.

Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington will receive $495,841 to add nighttime shelter capacity for 45 people who are part of families at their 1960 North Holy Names Court location, according to Davis.

The Women’s Hearth Program will receive an additional $154,793 in a contract amendment for more grant funds to provide daytime hours on weekends to serve adult women. Council also approved $28,050 of additional funds to go to Hope House for additional grant funds to expand their hours to align with Women’s Hearth hours.

