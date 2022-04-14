RVs showing up at growing homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya

A spokesperson for the City of Spokane said they understand the frustration of neighbors, business owners and those living in the camp, but solutions will take time.

SPOKANE, Wash. — RVs are showing up at a growing homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. They pose an added complication for city leaders, who are trying to find a solution for people living there.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) owns the land the encampment is set up on. A spokesperson said the department is looking at ways to remove the motorhomes "with cooperation from our local law enforcement partners."

In the meantime, local business owners are becoming frustrated as the camp continues to expand.

"I'm not against the camp, as much as it's just grown, like every week there's more and more people, they're stuffing way too many people on one area, and that's my whole issue with that camp," said Steve Liberty, the owner of Liberty Tires.

KREM 2 captured video of Divine’s Towing bringing RVs into the camp.

The City of Spokane is under the impression many of the RVs are not in running condition and paying to tow the motorhomes would cost a thousand dollars each.

“What to do with those long term becomes a consideration,” said City of Spokane Spokesperson Brian Coddington. “We have been told, and have not yet been able to verify, that there [are] maybe titles that have come with those vehicles as well. So there’s a personal property consideration… Those are all pieces of information that we’re trying to learn as we develop a way to work together with people on the site. They’re people who need services.”

Coddington said the city understands the frustration of neighbors and businesses in the area, as well as the people at Camp Hope.

Coddington said solutions will take time.

Julie Garcia, the Director of Jewels Helping Hands, posted on Facebook thanking the community for giving the people living at the camp a place to escape from the elements.

WSDOT has previously called on the city to help remove the encampment, but city leaders have hesitated, citing a lack of available shelter space for the people who are currently living there.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is planning on presenting a new shelter space plan at a city council meeting on Monday.

A WSDOT spokesperson said the department is "encouraged" that the city has found a potential location for a new shelter.

"With the near opening of a potential shelter, we are beginning to explore options to have the encampment disbanded, removed, and have the property cleaned up," a spokesperson said. "We are sensitive to both the neighbors and those in the camp and hope that through our collaboration with all parties, that we can come to a positive outcome for all."