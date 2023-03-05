Rising rent prices one Coeur d'Alene woman out of her home

One year ago, more than half of county residents couldn't afford the average monthly rent of $1,400. It rose about 30% in 2021 and again in 2022.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It is Friday morning and Pam Gillean’s apartment is a mess.

Boxes, filled and unfilled, are scattered in the living room. Dishes and small appliances are on the kitchen floor and counter. A few folding chairs provide the only places to sit.

For nine years, this two-bedroom unit on a quiet Coeur d’Alene street has been Gillean’s home. It is where she made friends, played music, slept peacefully and held her beloved pet hamster.

But no more.

The 71-year-old was evicted for failing to pay rent and has until Monday to be out.

Hence, the mess.

Some of her belongings, she will keep. Most, she will donate to a thrift store.

“There’s good memories here,” she said as she sat, wearing boots, a colorful knit cap, and a small, patriotic cross on her gray shirt. A tattoo of Elvis Presley is on her left forearm.

