Resource tent for I-90 homeless encampment receives temporary permit from Spokane Fire Department

With this permit, the resource tent can now operate legally on the WSDOT property.

SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 has learned that the resource tent set up by Jewel's Helping Hands for the I-90 homeless camp can now operate legally.

On Oct. 27, the Spokane Fire Department granted the tent a special event/evaluation permit, meaning that the tent can operate legally until June 2023.

Originally set up in July 2022 as a cooling center for people living at the encampment, the tent has since expanded into a place where campers can get housing resources and support.

"It brings them out of their tents, it brings them into some kind of community structure," Jewels Executive Director Julie Garcia said. "What we're trying to replicate is what service would look like, say they were downtown, how do you get to the services that you need? So this has been that kind of tent, they have to come across the street to get help, they have to come over here to get food, they have to sign up and participate to be able to access those services. And that's what this tent provides.”

In September, the city of Spokane's fire marshal sent a letter demanding the tent be taken down, threatening daily fines of $536.

Garcia told KREM 2 the tent would remain open despite the warnings from the fire marshal.

"We refused to participate in games that are a distraction from the work being done," Garcia said.

