Rally at Spokane City Hall planned Thursday to support I-90 homeless camp occupants

The I-90 homeless camp remains a point of contention in the city and the state.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A rally to support the I-90 homeless camp, also known as Camp Hope, is scheduled at Spokane City Hall for 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

According to a flyer posted on Facebook, people will gather in front of Spokane City Hall to show solidarity for the occupants at the I-90 homeless camp.

In an interview with Julie Garcia from Jewel's Helping Hands, the rally will begin at 5 p.m. at the homeless camp. At 6 p.m., a bus will take people to Spokane City Hall to continue the rally.

"Listen to testimonies from campers and service providers from Camp Hope. Learn how it began, how much good has come from it since and how it is still making a difference," the flyer states.

After weeks of back and forth between the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and organizations like Jewel's Helping Hands and Empire Health, the I-90 homeless camp remains a point of contention not just in the city, but in the state.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

