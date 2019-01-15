SPOKANE, Wash. — Salem Lutheran Church opened its doors as a warming shelter nearly a month ago and church leaders are saying more amenities could improve services it offers.

Although the warming shelter is usually at full capacity – 60 men and women – the church’s two showers are not open for use, according to Pastor Liv Larson Andrews.

“Supervising the use, providing towels…all of the attendant things that would go along with making them open is what we have to figure out,” she added.

Julie Happy with the City of Spokane said during initial conversations with Salem Luthern Church, showers were not something that was wanted because of safety challenges. She said changes to the warming center agreements would need to be brought to the city for a conversation.

In Mid-December, a $21,000 privately funded mobile shower unit hit the streets of Bellingham in Western Washington, according to KREM's Seattle sister station KING 5. Lighthouse Mission Ministries in the area hopes to use the hot showers to entice homeless residents off the cold streets and introduce them to services.

Larson Andrews said Salem is interested in a similar mobile shower unit at the warming shelter.

“We’re curious and I am going to talk to the Guardians, and possibly the city, about that,” she said.

The church’s gym floor is covered with mats and people are provided snacks and water. In preparation for the warming shelter, Salem Lutheran re-installed gates. Larson Andrews said the gates help secure the rest of the building, which is used for other purposes while the shelter is open.

Somewhere between eight to ten “guardians” with nonprofit The Guardians Foundation staff the warming shelter at any given time, Larson Andrews said. They are paid by the city.

The warming shelter also needs basic items, including socks and first aid supplies, on a consistent basis. Larson Andrews said the church is also hoping to streamline food donations toward pre-packaged to-go items like granola bars and string cheese. The shelter also goes through a lot of warm coffee, cream, sugar and cups as homeless residents try to warm up during the cold winter months.

Right now, the shelter is open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. but Larson Andrews would like to explore longer hours.

“I would love to explore if Guardians is willing to supervise and the city is willing to pay for it staying open until 9 a.m.,” she said. “You know, places like the library don’t open until 10.”

Happy said warming center times are decided by the shelter. She said the city absolutely would be open to discussing modifications to the shelter times Salem Lutheran setup. A request would need to be brought forward to the city for an amendment to the agreement.

Despite some hurdles, Larson Andrews said she thinks efforts at the warming shelter have been successful so far.

“I think so far the warming center is succeeding in the goal of keeping as many people warm overnight as possible and we’d love to add additional services there as long as they can be provided safely,” she added.

“We’re grateful to have been able to step up and very grateful for the city’s backing of the project and very grateful for the guardians’ supervision,” Larson Andrews continued. “It’s heartbreaking to comprehend the depth of the problem of homelessness and poverty – and how quickly and easily someone can become homeless.”

RELATED: Salem Lutheran Church warming shelter opens Friday night

RELATED: Salvation Army opens large warming center in Spokane