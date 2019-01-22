SPOKANE, Wash. — A new center will offer homeless residents access to resources available throughout Spokane.

The department of Housing and Urban Development granted designation for Spokane’s EnVision Center demonstration site in the spring of 2018. Since then, a project team has established a service provider group consisting of over 15 providers that will work together to establish the center and pilot the concept over 18 to 24 months, according to Community Housing and Human Services Director Kelly Keenan.

Spokane’s EnVision Center is one of 18 throughout the United States. It will create a center for collaborative services focused on addressing clients’ needs.

The need for services will be met by providers working together in areas referred to as neighborhoods. Each neighborhood will address needs such as housing, cultural resources, finance, pre-employment, justice and health.

A staff member will assist individuals in their intake process, identifying their most critical needs.

The center is in the final stages before opening for walk-in appointments in March 2019. During the time before the grand opening, center staff will meet several times a week for training led by the site coordinator. The center will not take walk-in appointments during training.

The center joins the city’s Give Real Change campaign and “Hope Works” program.

The Give Real Change campaign includes orange parking meters throughout the city where you can donate to end homelessness.

“Hope Works” is a program available that “gives dignity through work,” Condon said in May. A social worker picks up homeless individuals who want a work experience and they then get paid a stipend for their work.

The Spokane City Council passed an ordinance in December allocating roughly a quarter of a million dollars of funding for warming shelters in the city. This comes after demonstrators demanding the city provide more shelter space for homeless residents.

More than $250,000 went toward staffing a warming shelter for homeless young adults ages 18 to 24 at Westminster United Church of Christ. More than $16,000 covered funding for a warming shelter at Salem Lutheran Church.

Another warming center operated by the Salvation Army recently opened at the old National Furniture Store on Elmira Avenue.

In late December, Catholic Charities announced they are beginning construction on two new apartment complexes for 100 chronically homeless residents in Spokane.

