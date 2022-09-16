Judge throws out injunction over 'Catalyst Project' at Quality Inn on Sunset Boulevard

This new development was confirmed by West Hills Neighborhood Council member William Hagy.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — A judge has thrown out the injunction for homeless services at the Quality Inn on Sunset Boulevard. Catholic Charities Spokesperson Molly Sanchez confirmed that the non-profit organization closed on the sale of the property on Monday, Sept. 12.

This new development was confirmed by West Hills Neighborhood Council member William Hagy, who said the neighborhood council is considering an appeal and strategizing next steps. He told KREM 2 that this is not the end all.

In the lawsuit, the group, Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods, claims that there has been no public process, no public hearing, no land use approvals issued and no environmental review of impacts and alternatives regarding Catholic Charities' "Catalyst Project" for the Quality Inn.

The complaint also states that the proposed housing locations are too far from necessities like grocery stories and community services, and that the West Hills is being allocated a “disproportionate burden.”

Catholic Charities also confirmed the judge's decision via Twitter:

The power of prayer and the victory of love. Today the Superior Court flatly denied the TRO demand from a West Hills NIMBY group trying to stop the Catalyst project from caring for and serving the homeless and most fragile of our community. Love always wins. — Catholic Charities (@cc_easternwa) September 16, 2022

The project will have room for 100 homeless men and women. Some of them will come from the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya, ready to make a change in their lives, according to Catholic Charities. Residents will need to be referred from other service providers and will be screened and selected based on their likelihood of success in housing.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.